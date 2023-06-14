JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an
alternative browser
.
Iowa State wraps up the summer camp season this evening with the fourth and final mid-week session. I've been swamped all day with Cyclone news, so here's a quick list of some kids expected in Ames tonight. I'll fill in with some more as I get them. Two clear headliners I'll be spending a lot of time watching are 2024 Cyclone quarterback commit/Southeast Polk HS rising senior Connor Moberly and offered 2025 Clear Lake (IA) defensive end/tight end Thomas Meyer.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.