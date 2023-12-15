HIGH SCHOOL:



The December signing period has now become the most important for coaching staffs across the country, and that's certainly no different for Matt Campbell and his crew which have had a huge majority of the 2024 class locked up for several months. Many of the 17 known commits took official visits over the summer months ahead of those decisions. In the months since, much of the coaching staff's efforts have been centered on keeping the 2024 class in the fold and hosting 2025 and 2026 recruits for game day visits. However, there's still one big recruiting weekend on tap as Iowa State looks to close out the 2024 class.This weekend brings about an even split of traditional high schoolers and transfer portal prospects looking for new homes. Here's an in-depth breakdown of each recruit booked for Ames.Originally recruited by the Cyclones to play wide receiver when he received an offer earlier in his high school career, Cummings-Coleman saw his recruitment go dry for several months. But Iowa State jumped back on board in the fall after watching the Minnesota high schooler get game reps at cornerback. That's where the three-star will play in college. Prior to his commitment, Neal had Power-5 offers from Iowa, Kansas, and Minnesota.Another prospect the Cyclones originally liked on the offensive side of the ball, Neal will be brought into the fold to play safety starting in 2024. Neal visited earlier in the season ahead of announcing his decision. Neal is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals Rating. Although he caught 40 passes for 590 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, the Raytown South star saw more time at safety as a senior and showed the coaches enough to get back involved in his recruitment during the fall.This Chicago (Ill.) defensive back was committed to Northern Illinois to four and a half months, but opened things back up with a December 1 de-commitment. It didn't take long for Iowa State to jump on board with an offer. The coaching staff will host the 6-foot-2, 165-pound safety on his first visit to Ames this weekend. As a senior, Coffey recorded 32 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and one pass deflection. Prior to his NIU commitment, he had a G5 offer from Kent State along with others in the FCS ranks.Another one late to the Cyclones' recruiting board is the defensive end Carnell, although he's been playing on one of the nation's biggest stages at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Carnell also had an offer from Kansas State earlier in his recruiting process, as well as ones from Charlotte, Nevada, North Texas, Tulane, UNLV, and Wyoming. As a senior, he finished with 31 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, and four pass deflections.A breakout senior season on the offensive side of the ball has gotten a 2024 Utah prospect more consideration, including from Iowa State which became the first program to extend an offer in early November. In 12 games this season, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound pass catcher recorded 67 receptions for 1,140 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added eight more rushes for 81 yards and another score. The 2023 campaign was also the first that Overby got extended run on the offensive side of the ball after playing primarily defense throughout his career.The Wisconsin wide receiver spent four years at Wisconsin playing this season for first-year coach Luke Fickell. Dike has taken his 97 career receptions for 1,478 yards and nine touchdowns with him into the portal. This last season was a down year in Phil Longo’s offense, as he only posted 19 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown. Dike was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and is once again a three-star in Rivals' updated portal rankings.The 6-foot-2, 306-pound Holler started 12 games over the past two seasons for the Thundering Herd after transferring from East Carolina earlier in his college career. Holler graduated from Marshall last weekend and plans to transfer to his new destination in January. In addition to Iowa State, he's secured an offer Boston College, as well as hearing from multiple others in the G5 ranks. He will likely end up at center or guard if he joins the Cyclones in 2024.Meeks stepped up in a big way in 2023 and led Tuskegee with 43 receptions for 745 yards and five touchdowns. He also recorded 31 catches for 692 yards and six scores as a freshman. Meeks has hit the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt year. The Division 2 star has earned offers from Iowa State, Tulane. Marshall, East Carolina, UNLV, Alabama A&M, Tenn. State, Jackson State, Troy, Bethune Cookman, Charleston Southern, Rhode Island, Alabama State. Florida A&M, Georgia State, Arkansas State, South Alabama, Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Eastern Michigan since hitting the portal.Snyder, a sophomore who's originally from Vero Beach, Florida, was second on ULM with 14.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. He was fifth on the team with 60 tackles, while adding two pass break-ups, four quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles and one blocked kick. He's also earned offers out of the portal from Western Kentucky, UAB, Old Dominion, Texas State, Southern Miss, Georgia State, Ball State, UNT, and FIU.