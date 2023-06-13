BillSeals
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jul 24, 2001
-
- 23,702
-
- 48,930
-
- 113
The coaching staff is back at it later this afternoon and evening for the first of back-to-back events this week to wrap up the prospect camp slate. As you've become accustomed to, I'll be posting some news and notes as well as some video from Tuesday's event. Here's an early list of some names I'll be keeping an eye on, plus there will be some more as the night moves along.
Let's start with the 2024 class, where at this point Byron (Minn.) rising senior offensive lineman Zach Vanderpool looks to be the headliner given his early offer list.
Let's start with the 2024 class, where at this point Byron (Minn.) rising senior offensive lineman Zach Vanderpool looks to be the headliner given his early offer list.