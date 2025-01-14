Denae Fritz and Jalynn Bristow return to Hilton as Red Raiders.

Per MRED on the other site

Notes from Tech stats:



Maupin and Shavers (both junior guards) are by far the biggest scoring options, combining for 28.6 of the team's 66.0 ppg. They also combine for around 39% FG and 29% 3FG so they aren't very efficient, but that's par for the course for Tech -- those are both around the team averages.



The best 3FG% of anyone with over 10 attempts is only 33%. ISU has six players over that mark.



The TTU team a/to ratio is 0.65. I triple-checked that I wasn't misreading that. ISU is 1.38. Tech's best a/to is a backup guard with 17 assists and 15 to -- ISU has six players better than that (although one is Hare).



Fritz averaged 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 31.0 minutes as a freshman at ISU. After a disastrous season at Baylor, she's averaging 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 23.3 minutes this season.



Bristow averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.1 minutes as a freshman at ISU. She's averaging 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.0 minutes this season.