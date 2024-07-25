Yet another position that's loaded with returning experience is wide receiver, where the Cyclones are returning nearly 75-percent (1,406 of 1,889) of their snaps from one season ago. Once again atop the depth chart are Jayden Higgins an Jaylin Noel, who each played 543 snaps as juniors.



The Eastern Kentucky transfer Higgins saved his best for last in his first season in the cardinal and gold, catching nine passes for 214 yards and one touchdown against Memphis in the Liberty Bowl. He approached the 1,000-yard mark, averaging more than 18.5 yards on 53 receptions, scoring seven touchdowns this season. He became the latest in a line of transfers to make a huge impact on a Matt Campbell-led team.



According to PFF, Higgins was the highest-graded offensive player for the Cyclones with an 85.2. He also received a team-high 87.2 grade in the passing game. Those two marks were vast improvements over his previous two seasons at Eastern Kentucky. Higgins' 87.2 receiving grade ranked 16th nationally and first in the Big 12 of receivers with at least 75 targets. His 88.5 grade for HandsDrop ranked 12th nationally and was third among conference wide receivers.



In the slot, Noel posted another big season in the cardinal and gold, catching a team-best 66 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the fifth-highest ranked offensive player on the roster with a 74.7 and also earned 75.5 passing game and 73.9 HandsDrop grades. Those three were career-highs for the third-year receiver.



Barring injury, two of the three starting wide receiver positions are pretty well set heading into camp. This will be a huge next three to four weeks for every other wide receiver on the roster, as first-year offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser looks to find another for three-wide sets. With both Higgins and Noel seniors, this is also a big camp for others to begin putting themselves in position to potentially replace those two in 2025.



Although he won't be around beyond this season, redshirt senior Daniel Jackson is another upperclassman with experience an is coming off a season in which he caught 16 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran had a big first half of the 2023 campaign, but was not as effective down the stretch. He's seeking to reestablish himself over the next month.



Another returning player looking to make a big move is redshirt freshman Beni Ngoyi. One of the prized additions in the 2023 class, the Lincoln (Neb.) native played in just 12 snaps across two games. However, his 46-yard catch down the stretch of the Liberty Bowl game against Memphis is still fresh on everyone's minds. In order to carve out a larger role this fall, Ngoyi will need to beat out a pair of older transfers from the FBS and FCS ranks.



Former Army pass catcher Isaiah Alston joined the program in January but fought through an injury early and was held out of the final April scrimmage. Competing for a team not known for its passing prowess, Alston still managed to catch nine receptions for 266 yards and two scores across four games before being shut down due to injury. In parts of four seasons at West Point, he caught a total of 71 passes for more than 1,000 yards. Campbell has compared Alston to former transfer wideout Matthew Eaton.



The likely heir apparent for Noel in another year, North Dakota State transfer Eli Green will still look to play a pivotal role in 2024. As a redshirt sophomore in Fargo last season, he led the Bison with 1,197 all-purpose yards and 877 receiving yards, which ranked 23rd nationally. He was ninth nationally, averaging 19.5 yards per catch. Green, a two-year starter at NDSU, caught 45 passes for three touchdowns last year. His 91.1 offensive and 91.0 receiving grades were among the best in the country at the FCS level.



Behind the above group are a host of redshirt freshmen and first-year players, including Kai Black and Michael Parkes (2023 class) and Brett Eskildsen and Dominic Overby (2024 class).



Final Thoughts



If Iowa State remains healthy here, this crop of wide receivers has the chance to be one of the best in Campbell's tenure. Yes, Xavier Hutchinson, Hakeem Butler, and Allen Lazard were otherworldly in the cardinal and gold, but ISU has two seniors in Higgins and Noel performing at elite levels. And the depth is its best in years with Jackson and Ngoyi back and Alston and Green in as transfers.



The coaching staff already knows what it has in Higgins and Noel, so this camp becomes more about finding the third receiver and establishing depth that can help them on Saturdays.



Personally, I'm excited to see what Green can contribute right away following his transfer from NDSU. He didn't join the program until the summer, so fall camp will likely include an acclimation period, but the sky is the limit for him in his two seasons at ISU. Campbell and company may have found another gem through the transfer ranks.