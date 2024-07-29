Iowa State will enjoy continuity in both the coaching and player ranks here after enduring its share of growing pains in position coach Ryan Clanton's first season in Ames. The veteran came to Ames with much fanfare following his work at UNI and sending a pair of players to the NFL. But at least right away, that didn't necessarily mean immediate results.



There's much room for improvement going into year two after the Cyclones fielded one of the worst offensive lines in the nation according to the PFF grading system. ISU received 49.0 pass block (126th nationally) and 44.6 run block (130th nationally) grades through 13 games. By comparison, it received 60.8 pass block (80th) and 60.9 run block (60th) grades in 2022 ahead of former offensive line coach Jeff Myers' dismissal. One positive is that the group, for the most part, kept starting quarterback Rocco Becht upright, allowing just 14 sacks across 13 games.



The good news for the future of this position is that all five starters will be back and have another offseason of tutelage under an offensive line coach that has a proven history of sending players to the next level. The Cyclones seemed to settle on their core five throughout the stretch run of the 2023 campaign, as true freshman Brendan Black ascended to first-team status at right guard after beating out veterans Grant Treiber and Darrell Simmons.



The rest of the four starters Tyler Miller, Jim Bonifas, Jarrod Hufford and James Neal remained largely unchanged as they each started all 13 games at their respective positions.



In addition to adding a pair from the transfer ranks, the biggest news of the offseason was that Hufford has moved from guard to center, which makes sense in that the super senior has the most experience of any offensive lineman returning to the mix. Of the five starters, Hufford was the best with a 98.6 efficiency rate after allowing just 12 pressures in 436 pass block snaps. His 75.1 pass block grade far outpaced the other four first-teamers. The veteran senior also earned a team-best 60.7 run block grade.



He's likely to start ahead of Wisconsin transfer Dylan Barrett, who is also a candidate to play guard if needed. Last season's starting center Jim Bonifas is another that could shift to guard. Also adding to the depth at the guard position, Neal is likely headed inside in 2024 after struggling on the exterior in his first season at the Power-5 level.



Black is the favorite to start once again at guard as a true sophomore, and the Cyclones will have some good competition on the opposite side to see who fills Hufford's spot. One more interior offensive line to keep tabs on is redshirt sophomore Deylin Hasert, who was primed for a 2023 breakout before being injured in preseason camp.



On the boundary are Miller and Princeton transfer Jalen Travis, who figures to be a day one starter at Iowa State following a successful run in the Ivy League. Fourth-year junior Tyler Maro has been biding his time and is likely the first man in if either Miller or Travis are injured.



Also looking to factor into the mix is second-year player Trevor Buhr and true freshmen AJ Burton, Brent Helton, Wade Helton, Dontrell Holt and Carson Rhodes.



Final Thoughts



The offseason move of Hufford to center was a good move for Clanton, as the Ohio native has started 33 consecutive games and done so playing outside and inside. Iowa State has a wealth of experience up front and Hufford will be a huge key to what the staff hopes is a resurgence along the offensive line.



Fall camp will determine who steps in at Hufford's old first-team guard position and there are some intriguing candidates there, including Hasert who was a preseason breakout candidate 12 months ago. Neal is another one to watch. The former JUCO signing didn't fare as well in space, but in the smaller confines of guard could be much more effective.



The bottom line is this group needs to be vastly improved to allow skill players like Becht, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Ben Brahmer, and Abu Sama to be, as head coach Matt Campbell puts it, 'the best versions of themselves'.