FOOTBALL ***Big 12 Media Days - Tuesday session***

BillSeals

BillSeals

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 24, 2001
I'm all settled in at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for day one of Big 12 Media Days. This is Iowa State day, so we'll have access to CMC & ISU players Beau Freyler, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and JR Singleton later in the day. CMC's formal press conference from 1:20-1:35 (local time) should be televised along with the others throughout the day. Maybe ESPNU or most likely on ESPN+.

Coaches and players from TCU, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Utah, Arizona State, and Oklahoma State are here today.

I'll be posting updates throughout the day in the thread below.
 
