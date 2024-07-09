BillSeals
I'm all settled in at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for day one of Big 12 Media Days. This is Iowa State day, so we'll have access to CMC & ISU players Beau Freyler, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and JR Singleton later in the day. CMC's formal press conference from 1:20-1:35 (local time) should be televised along with the others throughout the day. Maybe ESPNU or most likely on ESPN+.
Coaches and players from TCU, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Utah, Arizona State, and Oklahoma State are here today.
I'll be posting updates throughout the day in the thread below.
