FOOTBALL RECRUITING ***Summer Camp Season: Day 2***

The first of four mid-week camps in June begins this afternoon at 5:00 at the Bergstrom Indoor Practice Facility & Johnny Major Practice Fields. I'll be on hand to cover the event and post some periodic updates. It should be a pretty good camp, with a pair of Iowa State offer holders and another (Manske) that could very well leave Ames with one. Here are some early names that I will be zeroing in on.

 
