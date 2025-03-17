ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL @@@Join the CycloneReport.com NCAA Bracket Challenge@@@

mobile.twitter.com
Once again this season, I've created a CR bracket group on Yahoo Sports, so feel free to join and fill out your bracket! The first place winner this year will receive a free three months added onto the term of their subscription! In order to qualify for the grand prize, your Rivals account must be in "current" status and not in "canceled" or "lapsed".

In order to track who's who, the name on your bracket must match up with your username on Rivals.

tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com

Yahoo Fantasy Men's Bracket Mayhem - Join a Group

It's bracket time! Join my Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem group, Cyclone Report / Rivals.com
tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com

Code: marchmadness2025

Good luck!
 
