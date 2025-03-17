BillSeals
Once again this season, I've created a CR bracket group on Yahoo Sports, so feel free to join and fill out your bracket! The first place winner this year will receive a free three months added onto the term of their subscription! In order to qualify for the grand prize, your Rivals account must be in "current" status and not in "canceled" or "lapsed".
In order to track who's who, the name on your bracket must match up with your username on Rivals.
Code: marchmadness2025
Good luck!
Yahoo Fantasy Men's Bracket Mayhem - Join a Group
It's bracket time! Join my Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem group, Cyclone Report / Rivals.com
tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com
Good luck!