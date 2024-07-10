ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL ***Iowa State's Big 12 Media Day players talk favorite stadiums & college jerseys***

My 17-year old son Connor traveled with me to help out a bit yesterday. Being quite a few years younger and much more hip than his old man, he connected with each of the four Iowa State players in attendance briefly for a fun feature on where their favorite stadiums were to play and top college football team jersey combinations.

