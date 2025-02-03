ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL ***Iowa State @ Kansas Game Thread***

BillSeals

BillSeals

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 24, 2001
27,048
57,622
113
mobile.twitter.com
Getting this one up early because I'm hitting the road for Lawrence in a bit!

The Cyclones and Jayhawks tip off in Lawrence around 8:00 tonight. The game will be carried on ESPN. I'll have the live in-arena updates throughout the night from Allen Fieldhouse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BillSeals

BASKETBALL ***Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Thread***

Replies
194
Views
6K
ISU Confidential 2.0
deacesucks
deacesucks
BillSeals

BASKETBALL ***Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Thread***

Replies
237
Views
4K
ISU Confidential 2.0
mountainclone
M
BillSeals

BASKETBALL ***Iowa State WBB vs. TCU Game Thread***

Replies
65
Views
1K
ISU Confidential 2.0
Chester90
Chester90
BillSeals

BASKETBALL ***Iowa State WBB vs. BYU Game Thread***

Replies
28
Views
1K
ISU Confidential 2.0
clonedaddy
C
BillSeals

BASKETBALL ***Iowa State WBB vs. Kansas Game Thread***

Replies
35
Views
2K
ISU Confidential 2.0
Psyclone
Psyclone
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back