Cygarin Ratings Update.......

You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Prior to the Iowa game I noted that if you take away the two bookend losses that Iowa State had last year that the Cyclones played at a lower top-25 level on average. It just didn’t play much average.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.