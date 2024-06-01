BillSeals
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jul 24, 2001
-
- 23,536
-
- 48,218
-
- 113
It's going to be a long day of Iowa State camps tomorrow and I'm planning to cover both for the site. Here are some of the names of interest that I've confirmed will be in town and are there are some good ones! I'll be posting some additions to this list, as well as some news and notes from the day. The Big Man Camp runs from about 9-11 a.m. and the Saturday Night Lights Camp gets underway about 5:00 and will wrap up around 8:00.
Here are some prospects I'll be following.
Here are some prospects I'll be following.